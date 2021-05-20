Transcript for President Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

The recession began in my act campaign map speaker that. The campaign for president throughout the U Colombians and we keep it up about bringing people together. By uniting the country. We need you re not you we need to unite. As one people. One nation. One America. And that was the thing I was most often criticized two count he unite the country. We must do. I said it might kick off speech in Philadelphia. Said it began when and I spoke at Gettysburg. And I emphasize it in my inaugural address. A lot of people pressed to elected officials were someone who's skeptical of the can be done. It's just beginning and I'm confident we can do this so much more. I believe in every fiber might be. There are simple core values and beliefs. That should careers together as Americans. One of them standing together against hate. It's racism. Ugly it's always has long haunted and plagued our nation. Today. I can say because of all of you amenities to the right in front of me you've taken that first step it's important. Like to thank the congress. The members who are here today Democrats and Republicans. Who came together to get sick over ninety hate crimes act on my desk. Just days after the match in Atlanta. Area the vice president Paris time we went down to Atlanta and me with Asian Americans. In the community cross church. It was a raw and emotional visit me. We heard about their pain fear anger. All that existed in the community feelings were about those feelings that they felt invisible. Not see. We heard out too many Asian Americans are meant waking up each morning this past years genuinely. Genuinely theories for their safety. When all of the good the law can do. We have to change our hearts. We have to change the hearts there. Hate him being his bottom line. Hey can be given no safe harbor and Eric. I mean you know safe harbor. Can be dismissed. A quote this is what happens. I'm proud today. I'm proud today. Of the United States. I'm proud today. More political since United States congress I'm proud today. The Democrats and Republicans. Student together. Since it. We're the unite states. Good. And decent people. We unique among all nations. Nuclear uniquely product. Of a document. Knotted at this city. Not a religion. Not a geography. Pataki. Think about this I'm being literal. Uniquely your product for document. Who says we hold these truths to be self evident. All men and women are created equal. Endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights. Clean life. Liberty. And pursuit of happiness. Every time. We're signed. Every time. We let hate flourish the MW. But we are tenacious. Unique histories which. These United. States. Park it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.