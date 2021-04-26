Transcript for President Biden’s First 100 Days

Lease your form is expected to be on president Biden's agenda when he addressed a joint session of congress for the first time as president this week today the administration also announced a US will be sharing a high of AstraZeneca vaccines with the world. ABC's White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now with more. On all of that Karen I want this vaccine announcement today because Biden administration has been under a lot of pressure to do more to respond to the surgeon code cases globally so what's administration's approach now. Yes sixty million doses as you say and AstraZeneca that the United States has right now by Diane we can't use it here because it hasn't been given. We emergency use authorization so what the administration is going to do. After the FDA complete city safety review will start to industry that around the world this specifics yet on who will get it how many doses and that timing on that saying of course this is all depended on the FDA safety review. But this is something that the administration has been facing increasing pressure that. The United States has enough supply for all American adults who want to get the vaccine. From just the Madera and Pfizer batches you know of course this is also taking new account that pause from the Johnson Johnson vaccine. The administration feels confident about how would they need and now they can start to be generous and start giving it out but again no deet tails yet on when that will start and who is going to get. Now want to bite his first 100 days in office carrier latest ABC news Washington Post poll indicates that president Biden has a 52%. Approval rating that's the third lowest at the 100 day mark. A bank president since 1945. So how is a Biden administration. Looking at these numbers explaining these numbers and addressing these numbers. They're explaining it Diane by saying that they always knew that president Biden would be entering office in one of the most devices political moments in American history that this country is so divided. Look at the recent elections and how close everything has been. And it's no surprise then he's just barely over that majority with a 50% approval rating. Our colleague Mary Bruce was pushing the white house on this today about what lessons you can take from numbers like this and what does it suggest about how the president is governing. And I and the White House says that when you actually drill down into some of the issues they say they have widespread support for some the things the president wants to do like his handling of the Kobe nineteen pandemic. He's pushed for Stanley leave paid leave education money things like that so in near and the size of those things not that top line approval number but. I think it is very clear does show just how divided this country is right now. Hanson does and the president has a big address coming up this week what does he need to do not address what are you expecting to hear from them. The president's going to be reflecting back on his first 100 days on talk about some of their big accomplishments of course first and foremost what we're gonna talk about getting the pandemic under control Andy wrap big increase in vaccinations that we've seen in this country in the past couple of weeks. Getting the Kobe nineteen relief bill passed and getting it signed getting money out to Americans but he's going to lay out the next part of his big legislative push Pristina the structure plan laid out this is not a human infrastructure plan. As the White House is calling it. We will there were expecting him to really get into those details on Wednesday but. Diane this is going to be a very strange from moment for the president really troubled lawmakers who are in there we're so used in these State of the Union Address it's where its parent in the house chamber 16100. People are usually there. This we're looking at around 200 people total. Very limited number of lawmakers because of the pandemic the lobby socially distance bill. I'd be wearing masks remember you know the First Lady always brings some special guest to highlight accomplishments and policy priorities of an administration. I can't happened because nobody will be bringing any gas big question we're looking though of course is one of me wearing a mask because as of right now in the house chamber. You're required to Wear one if you're speaking. The White House and they would get back to us on that as to whether he would have a special exemption for his big speech on Wednesday night. And we're just learning now Karen a chief Justice Roberts will be the only Supreme Court justice. In attendance cheer when a very different state of the union and what we're used to seeing Karen we appreciate it thank you.

