Transcript for President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address

And my fellow Americans. And though me. We have all been waiting floor. It is now my great privilege. And high honor to be the first person. To officially introduce. The 46. President of the United States. Joe's sets are by James junior. And I. Drivers. Vice president Harris. Speaker Pelosi. Leader Schumer. And senator McConnell. Vice president parents. My distinguished guests my fellow Americans this. Is America's day. This is democracies day. To day of history and hope. For renewal resolve. Sure crucible. For the ages America's been tested and true. And America has risen to the challenge. Today. We celebrate to try half not a candidate but a cause. The cause of democracy. The people. The will of the people has been an error. And the world of people has been needed. We've learned again. That democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour mark friends. Democracy has prevailed. Wow. On this hallowed ground we're just a few days ago hope violence sought to shake the capitals very foundation. We come together as one nation. Under god. Indivisible. To carry out the peaceful. Transfer of power. As we have for more than two centuries. As we look ahead. And are uniquely American way. Restless. Bold. Optimistic. And set our sights on a nation we know we can't make and we must be. I thank my predecessors of both parties. For their presence here today. I thank you from the bottom my heart. I know it. I don't resilience of our constitution. And the strength. The strength of our nation. As does President Carter why spoke with last night who cannot be read this today but home we salute. As for his lifetime of service. Just taken a sick or growth. Each of those patriots. Have taken. The oath first ward. By George Washington. But the American story. Depends not in any one of us. Not on some of us. But I all of us. Aren't we the people. Who seek a more perfect union. This is a great nation. We are good people. And over the centuries to storm in strife. In peace and a war. We've come so far. We still have far to go. Will press forward with speed and urgency for we have much to do. In this winter apparel. And significant possibilities. Mustering prayer. Much to restore. Much to heal much to build and much to get we. Few create our nation's history. Have been more challenged. Profound meantime we're challenging. Or difficult. And time room now. Once it essentially virus it silently stalks the country. Is taken as many lives in one year. Has America lost in all of World War II. Millions of jobs have been lost. Hundreds of thousands of businesses closed. A cry for racial justice. Some 400 years in the making moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer. Try for survival comes from planet itself. A cried it can't be any more desperate brand mark Clare now. A rise of political extremism. White supremacy. Domestic terrorism. That we must confront and we will defeat. To overcome these challenges. To restore the soul to secure the future America. Requires so much more than words. Requires the most elusive all things and a democracy. Unity. Unity and not a January. I'm New Year's Day to AT 63. Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation. When it put pen to paper the president said and I quote. If my name ever goes down wanted to history. You'll be for this act. And my whole soul is ended. My whole solos in it today. On this January day my whole soul is in this. Bringing America together. Uniting our people united in our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cost. My need. To fight the photos we face. Anger. Resentment and hatred. Extremism. Lawlessness. Violence. Disease job losses and hopelessness. We've unity. We can do great things important things. We can right wrongs. We can put people to work in good jobs you can teach our children it's safe schools we can overcome the deadly virus. We career wore a reward work. And rebuild a middle class and make health care secure for all we can deliver racial justice and we can make America once again. The leading force for good in the world. I don't know speaking of unity. Can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and there are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle. Between the American ideal. And we're all a crazy cool and harsh. Ugly reality. That racism. Dating his fears. Demonization. Have long torn us apart. The battle is for any. Victories never assured. Through civil war the great depression and world war 9/11. Through struggles sacrifices setbacks are better angels have always prevail. In each of these Roberts aren't enough of us enough of us have come together. To carry all of us forward. And we can do that now. History faith and reason. Show the way. The way of unity. We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. Begin treaty chattering dignity and respect. We are joined forces. Stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For about unity. There is no peace. Only bitterness in fury. No progress. Only exhausting outrage. No nation. Only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment. Of crisis and challenge. And unity. Is the path forward. And we must meet this moment. As the United. States of America. If we do that I guarantee you we will not fail we have never ever ever ever fail and America. We've acted together. And so today. At this time in this place. Let's start afresh. All of us. Let's begin a listen wanted to learn to care wanted to see one. Show respect to one another. Policy studies have to be raging fire destroying. Everything he's patent. Every disagreement. Doesn't have to be a cause for total war. Do we must reject the culture. Which facts themselves. Are manipulated and and even manufacture. My fellow Americans. We have to be different in this. America has to be better rudeness. And I believe America is so much bitterness just look around. Kerry stand in the shadow of the capitol dome. As was mentioned earlier completed amid the civil war. When the unit itself was literally hanging in the balance. Yet we endured. We prevail but here we stand. Looking out of the great mall. Where Doctor King spoke of his dream. Gary stand where a 188 years ago at another inaugural thousands of protesters tried to block brave women. Marching for the right to vote. And today. We mark this where it is the first woman in American history if elected to national office vice president Tom Myers. Tell me things can't change. Across the tell me from Arlington cemetery. Where heroes. Who gave the last. Full measure of devotion Preston eternal peace. And here we stand. Just days after right his mom. Thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people. To stop the work of our democracy. To drive a strong this sacred ground. Did he did not happen. It will never happen if not today not tomorrow not ever. Not ever. All those who support our campaign. I'm humbled by the faith inflation us. To all those who did not supporters let me say this. Jeremy out as we move forward and take your measure me at my heart. Did you still disagree so be it and that's democracy that's America. The right to dissent peaceably. In the guard rails of our republic is perhaps this nation's greatest strength. Yet here we clearly it disagreement must not leave judiciary didn't. And I pledge this to you. I will be a president for. All Americans. All American. Well I promise you I'll fight as hard for those who did not support me. As for those who did. Many centuries ago. Cindy gusted. Hussein in my church. Roasted of people was a multitude. Defined by the common objects of their. Defined by the common objects of their love. For other common objects we is America's love that define us as Americans. I think we know it. Opportunity. Security. Liberty and dignity respect and honor. And yes look truce. Recent weeks and months. Taught us is painful lesson. There is truth and our lives. Lies told for power app for profit. Good Nevis has a duty and a responsibility. As citizens as Americans. Especially as leaders. Leaders who have pledged to honor our constitution. To protect our nation. To defend is truth. Big defeat the lives. Look. I understand. The many of my fellow Americans view the future it was feared trepidation. I understand they worry about their jobs. I understand like my dad that led to. Under any kind of keep my health care. Gonna pay my mortgage. Thinking about the Chambliss. About what comes next. I promise you I get it. But dancers not turn inward. To retreat into competing factions. Just trusting those who don't look like look like Q. Or worship the way you do or don't get their news the same source as you didn't. We must end this island civil war. To pitch threat against blue. Rural verses are alone or are rural horses are rent. Conservative verses liberal. We can do this. If we open our souls. So hard in our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility. And if we're willing to stand in the other person chooses my mom would say jester for a moment Steve news shoes. Because here's the thing about life. There's no county torch fateful deal you. Some days and when you need a hand. There are other days. We were called to lend a hand. That's how best to be useful we do for one another. And if we are this way our country we stronger. More prosperous. More ready for the future and we could still disagree. My fellow Americans. In the work ahead of us we're gonna need each other we need all our strength to preserve to persevere. Through this dark corner. Brenner in what may be the toughest deadliest period of the virus. You must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic has wandered nation. One nation. I promise you this. Since the Bible says is weeping may endure for a night. But joy comment in the morning. We will get through this together. Together. All my colleagues I served with in the house who send up here. We all understand it the world is watching. Watching all of us today. So here's my message to those beyond our borders. America has been tested it. And we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances pitting gaze with a rural once again. Not to be yesterday's challenges but two days and don't Mars challenges. Movie. Not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example. And. We'll get stronger and trusted partner for peace. Progress in security. Look you all know we've been through through so much. In this nation. And my first acts as president. Are to ask you to join me. In the moment of silent prayer. Remember all those who we lost this pressured or condemning. Those 400000. Fellow Americans moms dads husbands wives sons and daughters friends neighbors and coworkers. Will honor them for becoming the people and the nation. We know we can and should be. So rescued. Let's say a silent prayer. For those who've lost their lives and those left behind. And for our country. And men. Folks this. A time tested. Appreciation attack on a democracy and in truth. A raging virus. Growing and equity and stinger systemic racism. Climate a crisis. America's role oral. Anyone of these immigrant have to challenge us a profound ways. But the fact is. We face them all of warns. Presented this nation wondered wanted to Greivis responsibilities reed act. Now we're gonna be tested are we gonna step up all of us. It's time for baldness. For those so much to do and this is certain it. I promise you we will be judged. You on our. By how we resolve these cascading crises of our. We will rise to the occasion is the question will only master. This rare and different. All of our only meet our obligations to pass along a newer better world to our children. I believe we must I'm sure you do as well I believe we will. And why don't we do. We'll write the next great chapter in the history of the United States of America the American story. A story. That might sound something like a song that means a lot to me. It's called American Hanson. There's one of aren't. Just stands out at least for me because like this. The work your prayers of century. Have brought us to this today what Shelby. Let me know in my heart. When my days are through. America. America. I gave my desk to you. Must act. Lets us and our homework. And prayers. To be unfolding story of our great nation. If we do this. Then on our days are through. Our children and our children's children will save us they gave her best. They did their duty. They shield a broken land. My fellow Americans I closed today where I began. With the sacred oath. Before god and all of you. I give you my word. I will always love and refused. I would defend the constitution and defend our democracy. I'll defend America it. Final game ball. All of you. Keep everything you guys do. In your service. Think he's not a power over the possibilities. Not a person losers were the public good together we shall write an American story. Of hope not fear. And unity not division of light not darkness. The story of decency dignity. Who already Healy. Greatness and goodness. May this be the story that guides us the story that inspires us and a story. That tells age is yet to come. That we answer the call it history we met the moment. Democracy and hope the truth and justice did not die and our watch what thrived. That America's security celebrity at all did stood once again as a beacon to the world. That is what we owe our forebears one another generation to follow. So. With purpose and resolved. We turn to those tasks. Of our time. Sustained by faith. During my conviction devoted to one another and a country we love with all our hearts and may god bless America. It may god protect our troops. Thank you America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.