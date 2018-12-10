Transcript for President Trump hits the campaign trail

I am Karen Travers let's go you sign. Back on the campaign trail today. He'll have a private sit down with supporters and later a big rally outside of Cincinnati. This is the third rally of the week for the president and he hit the road again tomorrow for a fourth rally in team top to. President expected to keep up this very aggressive campaign schedule over the next three weeks leading into the mid term elections. But here's the White House everybody is still buzzing about that incredible moment in the Oval Office yesterday president trump meeting. With Kanye West the rap artist and musician wore a red to make America great again hats he delivered a long rambling speech. And made it very clear he's a big supporter of president trump the other shot it's geared really. To not read attacked my own friends. No way. It was something about when I put this hat off and maybe feel like Superman. You made it super mentality that's my favorite superhero and you made a Superman cape premier. For the most part just let Kanye West talks and nodding his head in agreement while the rapper was talking. And after he finished he called the speech pretty impressive and asked reporters what do you do after that Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

