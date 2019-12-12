Transcript for President Trump goes after TIME person of the year Greta Thunberg

President front sparked outrage today with a personal attack on teenage environmental activist Greta Annenberg. Kind magazine's 2019. Person of the year sixteen year old climate change activist Greta convert the youngest person to cover an honor. President trump on Twitter declaring Gutenberg selection is so ridiculous adding. Greta must work on her anger management problems and go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend chill Greenwich hill. Dugard has been very vocal about her diagnosis of Asperger's a form of optimism comparing it was super power today she fired back at the president changing her Twitter bio to reference his attack. President's reelection campaign jumping into the fray Don during Bloomberg's time cover this isn't the first time the president has targeted Denver. And the UN in September Swedish teenager slammed world leaders for inaction on the climate. People are suffering. People aren't dying. And I can assistance that scene. President Tron tweeting sarcastically. She's very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future so nice to see today the wind houses being accused of hypocrisy given the first lady's be asked anti bullying campaign. Outraged last week after a democratic impeachment witness product in thirteen year old son hearing. And and firstly he said Pamela Carlin quote should be ashamed the White House called it a classless movements and young children of politicians should be off limits. Greta van berg is a public activists parent trump is a private citizen born into a very public family. White House officials today would not comment on the president's tweet about Annenberg Karen Travers ABC news the White House.

