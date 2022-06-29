Former President Trump’s attorneys set to face Department of Justice in court

The hearing is meant to help determine whether a special master should be appointed to review the classified materials found in the FBI’s raid of the Mar-a-Lago estate, per Trump’s request.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live