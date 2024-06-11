Presidential election simulation projects close race, according to 538

Based on an election forecast from the 538 podcast, the President Biden and Donald Trump matchup is projected to be tight. Galen Druke, host of 538, joins the show to break down the numbers.

June 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live