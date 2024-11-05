Raffensperger: Trump has 'insurmountable lead' in Georgia

“Donald Trump has an insurmountable lead with the number of votes outstanding,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a press conference.

November 5, 2024

