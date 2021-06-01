Transcript for Raphael Warnock projected as 1st Black Senator from Georgia

Now with more Knox win Democrats now need one more seat to reach a 5050 tie in the senate that would make. Vice president elect Connell a Harris the deciding vote. ABC's Ellen Lopez joins me now from Atlanta with more Allen. You heard it or not they're talking as if ops officer victory is is in the bag that John also of himself. Seems like he's all but declaring victory is well what's the latest on that race. Now good morning Diane georgians waking up to historic moment but it is not over yet as you mentioned. That race between a Republican senator David Perdue and Democrat John off plus I'll soft. Still too close to call click you what that being said Democrat tossup address georgians today in what seemed like a victory speech tickle us. Should I want to thank the people of Georgia for participating in this election everybody who cast your ballot everybody who put your faith and confidence. In our democracy's capacity. To deliver the representation that we deserve whether you were forming or against me out before you in the US senate I will serve all the people of the state. How will give it everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the US senate. And a tabulating the votes in just picked up here today within the last hour Diana. And president trump is railing against the results on Twitter making false claims saying the election process is worse than in Third World countries. If you're sense that the president's attacks on the process going into these elections affected the outcome. Well lifelong Republican Gabriel sterling from the secretary of State's office here. Puts the blame squarely on president trump for this historic shift take a listen to what he had to say on CNN. The president of the United States is a 100% foursquare responsible. With a little added assists from Doug Collins who decided to run and that's to senate jungle primary which will split the party. I mean do when you tell people your vote didn't count. This is all part of crazy town and people are stealing things you under my people confidence about. Then you create a civil war within the GOP at a time when that you can color wanted to unite their about to turn out. Those are the kind of thing to the president is solely responsible for doing. Democrats though are saying that all of this is because of what Stacey Abrams was able to accomplish after her loss it's a governor Brian Kent but two years ago. She was able to mobile lines and register hundreds of thousands of new voters. So they are. Thanking her for this blue shifts to today. Thigh and right Alan Lopez in Atlanta we will watch and see thank you.

