-
Now Playing: Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski reacts to new evidence in case to convict Trump
-
Now Playing: Bruce Springsteen faces DUI charge in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Mother fatally shot at a Minnesota health clinic
-
Now Playing: Winter weather alerts across US, extreme cold in the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen
-
Now Playing: What to look out for on day 2 of Trump’s impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: CDC’s new guidance on wearing masks
-
Now Playing: The United States vs. Billie Holiday ABC News Black History Month Speaker Series
-
Now Playing: Olympian Adam Rippon and boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala are engaged!
-
Now Playing: Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
-
Now Playing: Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell bakes Valentine’s Day sugar cookies with Sara Haines
-
Now Playing: Impeachment trial opens with explicit video
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton's pandemic message for Americans
-
Now Playing: Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin makes his case against Trump
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial: What to expect
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Day 2 of former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Kidnapped 10-year-old saved by sanitation workers
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Day 2 of former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial