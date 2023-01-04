Rep. McCarthy fails to secure votes for speaker of the House

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks discuss what is behind the division in the Republican Party as Rep. Kevin McCarthy fails to win speaker vote.

January 4, 2023

