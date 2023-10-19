Rep. Sara Jacobs joins ABC News Live ahead of President’s address to the nation

Rep. Jacobs and our panel discuss the possibility of sending more aid to Israel and Ukraine, the speaker stalemate in Washington and the latest news from the Middle East.

October 19, 2023

