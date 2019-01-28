Reporter's Notebook: Chris Christie on new book 'Let Me Finish'

More
ABC News' Devin Dwyer talks with Christie about the new book, nearly being named vice president and life after politics.
22:05 | 01/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reporter's Notebook: Chris Christie on new book 'Let Me Finish'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60687072,"title":"Reporter's Notebook: Chris Christie on new book 'Let Me Finish'","duration":"22:05","description":"ABC News' Devin Dwyer talks with Christie about the new book, nearly being named vice president and life after politics.","url":"/Politics/video/reporters-notebook-chris-christie-book-finish-60687072","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.