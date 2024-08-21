RFK Jr. planning to drop out of presidential race: Sources

Sources say RFK Jr. is planning to drop out of the race. Democratic strategist Jonae Wartel and former adviser to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Matt Gorman join the show.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live