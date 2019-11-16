-
Now Playing: Longtime Trump friend Roger Stone convicted on all 7 counts
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone found guilty on all 7 counts
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone found guilty on all seven charges
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Yovanovitch Testifies, Trump Attacks
-
Now Playing: Ousted ambassador details smear campaign to lawmakers
-
Now Playing: Trump impeachment hearing key moments: Day 2
-
Now Playing: Trump's actions part of an ‘incriminating pattern of conduct’: Schiff
-
Now Playing: Trump denies tweets against Yovanovitch were witness intimidation
-
Now Playing: Yovanovitch says she would have blocked Trump’s Biden requests
-
Now Playing: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine’s asked about Joe Biden’s son
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s been a difficult time’: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Schiff denies Stefanik's attempts to question Marie Yovanovitch
-
Now Playing: Yovanovitch jokes about ‘nasty things’ being said on social media
-
Now Playing: President Trump tweets about Marie Yovanovitch during testimony
-
Now Playing: Yovanovitch responds to Trump tweets during hearing
-
Now Playing: Yovanovitch concerned about message Trump is sending to U.S. reps in Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Trump’s comment ‘sounded like a threat’: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine testifies at impeaching hearings
-
Now Playing: ‘Gentleman is not recognized’: Schiff