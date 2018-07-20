Transcript for No role for politics in response to foreign threats: Rosenstein

The Russian effort to influence. The twice sixteen presidential campaign. Is just one tree. In a growing forest. Focusing merely on the single election. Misses the points. As director Coates made clear these actions are persistent. They are pervasive. They are meant to undermine democracy. On a daily basis. Regardless of whether it is election time lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.