Transcript for Rule change for final presidential debate

It's this morning the trump campaign says the president will attend Thursday night's debate despite a rule change that aims to avoid all those in eruptions we saw in the first debate the question or. When your superiors guesses the radical left which usually I don't resident who is on your list you know this time candidates microphone will be turned off whenever his opponent is providing the initial two minute answer to the debate questions but both Mike will be turned on during the open discussions that follow each answer. In a statement to trump campaign said the president is committed to debating Joseph Biden regardless of last minute rule changes but the campaign slammed the debate commission calling the changes their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favor candidate. Biden's team says the former vice president will spend today and tomorrow in Delaware preparing for the debate while president trump embarks on a battleground blitz. At a campaign stop in Tucson Arizona last night from supporters chanted Superman as the president recalled his recovery from the corona virus. People are paying debt make out you know that their pandemic that. That's why it's so great would you governors studies opened up his state you're doing great. A record 31 million Americans have already cast their ballot in the election. People lined up for hours in the Florida rain Monday on the State's first day of early voting. The biggest counties reporting strong turnout including Pinellas County where officials say more than 8000 people cast their vote yesterday as nearly doubled the number on the first day of early voting in 2016. Meanwhile in a significant blow to Republicans the US Supreme Court late Monday denied the party's request to block an extended deadline for mail in ballots in the crucial state of Pennsylvania with a split. Four to four decision the court upheld a previous ruling that will require election officials in Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days. After Election Day as long as they are postmarked by November 3 Republicans and argued the extension is an open invitation to cast ballots. After Election Day and will create chaos and fraud. But Chief Justice John Roberts appears to have joined the three liberal justices rejecting the republicans' request in the meantime doctor Anthony now she is brushing off president trust latest attacks after the president called out cheap eight disaster during a campaign call. This morning that she responding using a quote. From the godfather. I focused totally on the health and the welfare of the people of this country that's the only thing I really care about debt other stuff you know. It's like in the godfather not the personal strictly business as far as. You know I just want to do my job and take care of the people of this country. Back to Thursday night's debate in Nashville president trump last night said he thinks the changes made to the debate. And the topics are quote very unfair also lashed out at the moderator from NBC claiming she's buys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.