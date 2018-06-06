Transcript for Secret Service arrests contractor at White House for open attempted murder charge

A White House contractor is in custody charged with attempted murder. The Secret Service says agents stopped Martinis Edwards as he entered the complex yesterday he's wanted in connection with a shooting in Merrill in last month. ABC news confirmed Edwards did contacting work for the National Security Council. It's unclear whether he had access to the west wing and the White House aide who caused controversy with a dismissive comment about Senator John McCain. Has left the trump administration. Kelly Sadler told colleagues last month at McCain's opposition to the presidency a nominee didn't matter because quote McCain is dying anyway. Well she did not offer a public apology for that.

