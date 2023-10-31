Secretary Blinken visits Capitol to speak about Israel aid

ABC News contributor Rachael Bade discusses the latest on negotiations for aid to Israel after Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to the Hill to discuss the package.

October 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live