Transcript for Secretary of Homeland Security testifies before Senate committee

We are addressing the needs of unaccompanied children who arrive at our southern border without a parent or legal guardian. Children who have fled torture. Persecution. Extreme violence and property. Many who have crossed Mexico. In the grasp of smugglers. With the hope of reaching safety. And uniting with their parent or close relative here in the United States. These are children. Many of tender age. To address the needs of these children we've mobilized capabilities for more different agencies. And offices. We called upon the dedication and expertise. And talent of the work force of the Department of Homeland Security. We begin our work what systems and tools that the prior administration had dismantled. And with assistance programs that had been torn down or cut short. We had to rebuild while at that same time. Addressing the search of unaccompanied children that had begun in April of 2020. Many months before we took office. In our efforts had to be undertaken in the midst of the Covert nineteen endemic. We are dedicated. To an orderly. Safe and humane immigration system. And therefore we stop the prior administration's policy of expelling the unaccompanied children. We did not turn them away. Because the prior administration failed to increase the Department of Health and Human Services capacity. To receive the unaccompanied children from Border Patrol stations within the required timeframe. Children were staying in Border Patrol stations for too long. As I have said before. The Border Patrol station is no place for a child. In late march. More than 5700. Children when Border Patrol stations. And the average length of their stay. Was 133. Hours. We manage this situation. Because of quite simply the selfless dedication. To heroism. Of the United States Border Patrol. I repeated then but I it said two weeks earlier. That we have a plan. B that we or executing. On our plan and that it will take time this is what we do. And we know how to do it. On March 29. More than 5700. Children. Were in Border Patrol stations. Two days ago. There were 455. On March 29. 4078. Children were in Border Patrol stations more than the maximum allowed 72 hours. Two days ago. There were none. On March 29. The average length of time a child spent in a Border Patrol station was 133. Hours. To days ago. On May eleventh the average time was when he two hours.

