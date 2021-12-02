Sen. Chris Coons: If GOP won’t vote to convict, ‘we need to pursue other ways’

More
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on why the Senate must vote to convict, and his hopes that 17 Republican senators will join Democrats in the final impeachment vote.
4:36 | 02/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Chris Coons: If GOP won’t vote to convict, ‘we need to pursue other ways’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:36","description":"Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on why the Senate must vote to convict, and his hopes that 17 Republican senators will join Democrats in the final impeachment vote.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75839872","title":"Sen. Chris Coons: If GOP won’t vote to convict, ‘we need to pursue other ways’ ","url":"/Politics/video/sen-chris-coons-gop-wont-vote-convict-pursue-75839872"}