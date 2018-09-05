Sen. Collins asks CIA nominee if she'd follow Trump order to waterboard detainees

More
"I do not believe the president would ask me to do that," Gina Haspel said during her confirmation hearing.
2:27 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Collins asks CIA nominee if she'd follow Trump order to waterboard detainees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55048166,"title":"Sen. Collins asks CIA nominee if she'd follow Trump order to waterboard detainees","duration":"2:27","description":"\"I do not believe the president would ask me to do that,\" Gina Haspel said during her confirmation hearing. ","url":"/Politics/video/sen-collins-asks-cia-nominee-shed-follow-trump-55048166","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.