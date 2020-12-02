Now Playing: 1st-time voters reflect on what factors determined their votes

Now Playing: Biden delivers New Hampshire speech via livestream

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren’s 3 reasons why people should vote for her

Now Playing: Trump projected to win New Hampshire Republican primary

Now Playing: How the New Hampshire primary works

Now Playing: Early reactions to the results in New Hampshire

Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg campaign reacts to New Hampshire primary

Now Playing: Sen. Michael Bennet ending his presidential bid

Now Playing: Andrew Yang thanks supporters after ending campaign

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in New Hampshire

Now Playing: Prosecutors step down after DOJ gets involved in Stone sentencing

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 11, 2020

Now Playing: Looking at the New Hampshire primary by the numbers

Now Playing: New Hampshire debate might have changed some voters’ opinions on Klobuchar

Now Playing: Insulin prices become major factor in presidential race

Now Playing: Awaiting results in New Hampshire primary

Now Playing: Trump adviser touts president’s support in New Hampshire

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders leading New Hampshire early voting

Now Playing: Bloomberg continues to rise in polls