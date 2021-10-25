Sen. Patty Murray says she'll fight for paid leave in spending bill

ABC News' Byron Pitts speaks with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., about the progressive pushback on President Joe Biden&rsquo;s $1.75 trillion framework for his social spending bill.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live