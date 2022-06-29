Senate Majority Leader Schumer on Warnock win: 'Good things come to those who wait'

Sen. Chuck Schumer praised Sen. Raphael Warnock for his well-fought campaign and touted the Senate for running on issues that mattered to voters.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live