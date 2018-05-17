Senate votes to confirm Gina Haspel as next CIA director

The Senate voted 54-45 to make Haspel the first woman to head the spy agency.
0:14 | 05/17/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate votes to confirm Gina Haspel as next CIA director

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

