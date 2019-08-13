Now Playing: Who is Seth Moulton?

Now Playing: Who is Tom Steyer?

Now Playing: New Trump rule targets immigrants receiving federal assistance

Now Playing: Michigan swing voters weigh Trump's rhetoric against economy

Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 13, 2019

Now Playing: 2020 Presidential candidates on abortion: @Issue

Now Playing: 2020 Presidential candidates on gun control: @Issue

Now Playing: Elevated lead levels found in some tests of Newark water supply

Now Playing: Epstein investigation continues, Hong Kong protests intensify, Newark water crisis

Now Playing: 2020 Presidential candidates on climate change: @Issue

Now Playing: 2020 Presidential candidates on the economy: @Issue

Now Playing: Trump administration to restrict legal immigration

Now Playing: Trump administration announces new immigration rule

Now Playing: Trump administration to deny green cards to immigrants on food stamps

Now Playing: Hong Kong airport shuts down as protesters take over

Now Playing: Dems descend on Iowa State Fair

Now Playing: Trump 'can give cover to' Republicans for passing gun control bills: Rahm Emanuel

Now Playing: Has a tipping point been reached on support for gun control?

Now Playing: On the trail, Democratic presidential candidates call for new gun control measures