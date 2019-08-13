Who is Seth Moulton?

More
The Marine Corps veteran represents Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District.
0:43 | 08/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Seth Moulton?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"The Marine Corps veteran represents Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"62554057","title":"Who is Seth Moulton?","url":"/Politics/video/seth-moulton-62554057"}