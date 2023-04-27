South Korean President Yoon delivers remarks during joint meeting of Congress

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze reports on South Korean President Yoon’s message of democracy before a joint meeting of Congress, as well as the latest GDP report and the GOP House vote on the debt ceiling.

April 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live