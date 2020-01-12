Transcript for Spotlight on policy: Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood was one of Biden's biggest supporters endorsing him over the summer. Earlier I talked with Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson about that support and what she wants to seen from Biden administration. I don't last for years we have seen how how important an administration can be around sexual and reproductive health care is ash at we need you essentially. Immerse the wrong. Old. Actually got a bright under a trunk administration and really were abiding administration to restore our ability to participate in a preemption. Is our nation's largest family planning program. Now abortion rights and got a new new attention since the addition of justice Amy crony parents the Supreme Court are you worried that Roe vs. Wade could be overturns. We are obviously she's earned it not. The courts have gotten on the egregiously conservative under the trump administration and a whip out senator McConnell urging each and and Nino that there is a lot of work that we need you in ensure that bad acts access to sexually active. The abortion are. Our. Reported. This conversation usually focuses on the chords that congress could also pass a law explicitly protecting abortion rights is pretty close right now. For a lot like that have you called on president elect Biden in congress if the Democrats you take the senate to take that step. I mean we've been exploiting Oliver options around and ER rounds let me could do you out with respect you protect. Limiting some of these egregious bands that we seem particularly over the last decade and that's where the case is she you know we note that interest grove where worker got it irrevocably or over her huge. There would be offered to twenty million women living in states without access to an abortion writer and the thing is we've already seen what we seen. You know during cold during the early months Carl lynch Powell number executive orders governor is. And Woodbury or sixties. She knew that pandemic in question political agenda and its source to apple. We're just 168. Hours are jumping on Maine's in the middle that pandemic in the early days acts and Jesus medication abortion so what we know won't half and hi is people stopping to seek access and so it's really important for us to continue to work with each. Biden administration and with congress should ensure that the policy is that porch I had access to sexually active help abortion I'm are actually. And when you talk about abortion it's one of those issues and such a hot button topic it's such a passionate topic for so many people on on both sides she. And it's it's tough to come together honest but Joseph Biden is such you know has said that he wants to run his administration in an attempt to bring people together action do you see any areas. We're there can be some compromise here from both sides were maybe there can be some restrictions in some give and take do you see any possibility for that. Actually gotten disagreement. That question there are in terms about the outside the majority Americans actually support. Says you should our show and it is a mainstream issue here I think that got what it might administration should used to pushed her to hurt you insure that the test tube portion. And how the pandemic affected to work that you do you you talk a little bit before about people. Going to strangling to act. Access abortion in this time and that what else can you tell us about what you're seeing during this pandemic she and what do you want to say to people who might have trouble accessing health care arena. Look at me I think that that that pandemic is certainly impacted us all greatly I think we've seen and you know it when pandemic I think he not only in terms of but also and it ended that racial reckoning in a racial health disparities exist within the and our health insurance. And health centers and you know working you. Are you ensure they're meeting the needs in their communities. I and they are continuing her high you know excellent quality care I testing grounds I cancer screenings. You or should we seen on our people knew and limited I Christine either state and governments in terms and their ability. There was resources. Right Planned Parenthood president elect has Miguel Johnson we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you for having me.

