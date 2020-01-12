-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson explains the problem with cancel culture
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden announces key members of his economic team
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President-elect Joe Biden unveils his economic team
-
Now Playing: People around the nation donate on Giving Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus and rural America
-
Now Playing: The race for a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Presidential transition turmoil
-
Now Playing: Hannity urges Trump to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: CDC advisory panel to recommend who gets vaccine
-
Now Playing: Presidential transition of power: Examined
-
Now Playing: President Trump running out of options
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Republican governors over election results
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: Census showdown
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: Record-breaking hurricane season