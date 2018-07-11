Transcript for Stacey Abrams gives an enthusiastic speech, stays in the race

Hey. Thank you so much. Love you too. Well. When you chose me as your democratic nominee. I made about. And Al Gore George said no wouldn't would be unseen. No one is unhurt and I want it done by. But we. We know of Val. About takes effort it takes commitment to hold truth. Reaching out reaching across. Is hard work. But as I told you then hard work is in our bones. And we have proven that every single day Jordan. With doors knocked with calls me with miles traveled. With prayers prayed to the highest ever. And tonight we have close the gap between yesterday and tomorrow. I. But we still have a few more miles ago. But let me hear me clearly that is the opportunity. To show the world that we are. Get in Georgia. Civil rights has always been an act of will and I've battled Arthel. Because we have been fighting fights are beginning. We have lacked the fundamental truth. Democracy only works when we work flurry. And apparently today when we stand in lines for hours to meet it at the ballot box that's when the biography worked. I can tell you votes remained to be out. There are voices that waiting to be hurt. Across our state folks are opening up the green voters an absentee ballots. And we believe our chance for a stronger Georgette is Jeff within reach. But. We cannot see that until all voices are heard. And I promise you that night we are gonna make sure that every vote. We got that tell you that's a civilized nation. The machinery of democracy should work for every one everywhere. Not yet heard light it and but what quiet on the other side of our efforts. Our best lives are within reasons. Fully fund it public education. And praising family ink comes with out raising taxes. Every Georgian that we have touched along the way understand the power of the but. And I will tell you this election has tested our faith. I'm act in the name names but some have worked hard to take our voice is the way. That's the way. To distract death. But our vision is clear and we see the finish line. You have inspired me every single day of this campaign. I know what you sacrifice to make your way to the polls. To volunteer after work on lunch breaks. And I know that you put your faith in me you'll do it again. I. Guard that you put your faith in me. But I want you to know tonight. The feeling is mutual. And I wanted a look around tonight CB all the proof you need. Then when we put our faith in the great people of the state there is nothing we can't accomplish together. If the fundamental truth is why we fight on. Because Georgia still hasn't decision to make. The decision between the vision and trickery. Or leadership that the thing in your rights your kid your career. Your community and you're plugged. Olive Jordan. Including the one point two million haven't sewn up before welcome aboard. But I want to say that. If I wasn't your first choice. Or he may no choice at all. You're gonna have a chance that you would do over. If you to know that it is my mission. To serve you. To serve Georgia to make you out. Ever those who didn't pick the first time the change your mind about and what we can accomplish together. I learned a long time we don't need to agree on everything. But I will always respect you and I will be. Everything I can't keep you safe and help you live your best lives. That's what leadership required at this moment. And it is how we breathe life back into our republic when it seems to be shallow breath. And everyone who was already poured your precious time energy and hard earned dollars and love and in this campaign. I say thank you. And I urge you to stay with us. We are still on the verge of history. And the best is yet that count. Because this is not about me. It's about us. It's about our Blake that they are blatant. It's about our boats they are vote. It's about our time they are time. We are Georgia. Let me say we are Georgia. We are Georgia. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.