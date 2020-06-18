Possible Supreme Court decision on DACA expected

More
Three DACA recipients discuss their anxiety ahead of a potential Supreme Court decision on Thursday.
2:19 | 06/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Possible Supreme Court decision on DACA expected

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"Three DACA recipients discuss their anxiety ahead of a potential Supreme Court decision on Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71313436","title":"Possible Supreme Court decision on DACA expected","url":"/Politics/video/supreme-court-decision-daca-expected-71313436"}