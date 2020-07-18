Targeting Trump: Meet the Republicans trying to get Biden elected

ABC News' Mary Bruce talks to the Lincoln Project and other GOP groups now backing Joe Biden and hoping their messages hitting the president resonate with voters.
6:33 | 07/18/20

Targeting Trump: Meet the Republicans trying to get Biden elected

