Ted Cruz participates in wreath laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

More
The wreath was placed in honor of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims.
2:39 | 06/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ted Cruz participates in wreath laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
I. Yeah. Yeah. Or. And I. And. Yeah. Or. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55733933,"title":"Ted Cruz participates in wreath laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier","duration":"2:39","description":"The wreath was placed in honor of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims.","url":"/Politics/video/ted-cruz-participates-wreath-laying-ceremony-tomb-unknown-55733933","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.