-
Now Playing: Woman freed by Trump asks for mercy for other inmates
-
Now Playing: Trump says he'd be open to inviting the N. Korea leader to the US
-
Now Playing: Ted Cruz participates in wreath laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani tries to clarify comments about Stormy Daniels
-
Now Playing: Pompeo: Rudy Giuliani 'doesn't speak for the administration'
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans divided on whether, and when, to tie Trump's hands on tariffs
-
Now Playing: Trump says he would invite Kim Jong Un to the US if summit goes well
-
Now Playing: House Republicans grapple with immigration debate
-
Now Playing: Trump 'totally prepared to walk away' if summit talks don't go well
-
Now Playing: Oprah delivers keynote speech at women's empowerment summit
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani: 'I don't respect a porn star'
-
Now Playing: Senators announce bill to protect states' legalization of marijuana
-
Now Playing: 'It's about attitude': Trump on North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: James Comey under fire for defying senior official on Clinton e-mail investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump hints more commutations to come
-
Now Playing: Grandmother describes her first moment of freedom after 22 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West helps free grandmother from life in prison
-
Now Playing: Trump honors clemency request backed by Kim Kardashian
-
Now Playing: Trump receives 2018 hurricane briefing amid growing Puerto Rico controversy
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses full cabinet at FEMA hurricane briefing