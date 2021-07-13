Transcript for Texas Democrats pressure Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation

We have some breaking news Texas has Democrats are holding a press conference in Washington DC to discuss their decision. To break quorum in protest a Republican attempt to pass a new elections bill. Those Texas Democrats left the state of Texas they're now in Washington DC. Lobbying for congress to pass federal legislation. Saying they need that federal legislation in order to save Texas. From its own elections legislation or in any listening to some of those. Local leaders talking about why they made his decision again this is the second time that they broken quorum. Since made this time a large number of them leaving the state of Texas entirely. This is after the governor their called a special session specifically to deal with this elections bill needless to say Texas Republicans are very frustrated at this decision. Accusing Democrats there of standing in the way of democracy in failing to do their jobs. The Democrats who have left the state of Texas to go to DC say they are trying to preserve. Democracy by doing this this is a debate that no doubt is going to last quite a long time but. In any second now we're going to hear from the Democrats themselves about why they made this call. And where we go from here let's listen and. I'm okay. In his residence or your thing. Let's bring in our political director Rick Klein we for a little bit more on this while we wait to hear there from the Texas State leaders. Rick quite a call by Texas Democrats. To not only bright warm believe the state entirely. The Texas governor is now calling for them to be arrested how do you see this playing out. Yeah this yeah this this is enters. Of wild and unpredictable phase right now that the Democrats say they're going to be here for as long as it takes in. I'll while there are there are provisions in in thus the state legislative rules to have. Members of congress arrested. If they don't appear for recession when the session convenes today they'll of course be out of the states was not clear what authority to governor of Texas. The stay Texas Rangers or any other state authorities would have to a halt on back so that's why there can't out here that the Democrats about twenty years ago try to similar stunt to written to resist a redistricting effort. That's onto its Oklahoma. This and it would quite a bit further the action 15100 miles away from the State Capitol in Austin. I so he eats now and unpredictable area we're gonna see Doug the legislature convene without those Democrats they won't have the forum so won't be clear what they can do. But as governor of Texas can continue to call special sessions. And there's other business that is pressing right now that could. They entice Democrats to come back to the state so. It's not clear what the end game is for the Texas Democrats or for Republicans who worst route remain as committed as ever. To passing these election reforms so what kind of leverage do the Republicans have right now to get the Democrats to come back. Well the only it's not the only thing they're doing I voting bill. And we're hearing and start right now to keep in mind that either of legislative staff when he didn't get paid under the gubernatorial veto issued recently so that that it obtained becomes very real for their their staffs. Mr. DC to really shine light on what's a very. Glaring topic a very important topic and our country and that's the eroding of voting rights. Since nineteen. Sixty five's were since the voting rights act was passed in the mid sixties. We have not. Seen. This level of retro Gresham in the right. Two people to cast their votes. Since that time period and people need to do something about it and this group is here today exactly doing that they're doing something about it they're standing up and they're doing the right thing. Congressman Doggett and I. Are very happy to host them here at the triangle today the first person that you're going to hear from is Chris turner who's the chair. Of the house Democratic Caucus in Austin he represents Tarrant County. But we're happy to have all of these courageous members here today they made big sacrifices to be here today. These members all come from a variety of different district some of them come from. And DC what we'll call front line districts. And their make it a sacrificed so all Americans regardless of their race their income their party affiliation. We'll have equal access to the ballot and that is what this is about. On the far turn it over to to Chris. Would like for congressman Doggett also have a few words and an expert will hear from after Lloyd will be Chris will. Well wrap this up at the end but clearly they brought the Texas heat along with the Texas courage. Glad all of you are out we are here to honor them and their courage. Their focus not just on what's happening in Texas but what is happening right over there in the United States senate. It is a time for bold action. The same kind of bold action encouraged we need of the United States senate and from this administration that these Texas colleagues of bars. Are demonstrating by their action Chris were so pleased you're here thank you for your leadership. Thank you gotta should be city congressman guarded. There are entire Texas congressional delegation. All of him just do such say fabulous job of representing the lone star state here and our nation's capital. Fighting for the people of taxes every single day we can't thank you enough and thank you first for hosting us here this morning. My name's Chris turner I am the chair and takes house Democratic Caucus on the state representative from Grand Prairie, Texas in the in the Dallas Fort Worth region. Tom as you just heard. More than fifty democratic members have the Texas house. Had left texts. To stop Republicans from passing the latest iteration. There are voter suppression legislation. And you're gonna hear primarily from some of my colleagues today. Because a we have so many strong voices in our caucus we want to. You give them the opportunity two to speak to the public. But I just for. For everyone's awareness. Procedurally how this works is. There's a 150 members of the Texas house its H two thirds. The body present to cost you to court so hundred members. Fans. We vote in Texas and we've register for attendance by. Use of voting machines on our desks. And minutes ago. At least 57 letters were deliver. To the house journal clerk. Directing the house to lock our voting machines cannot unlock them until we expect provide express permission to do so Barbara returned. To the capital so. Now with GAAP. I what is my privilege now. To introduce a great fighter a longtime advocate in the fight for voting rights my good friend chairman at a Mexican American legislative caucus from Dallas Texas. Rafael on chip. If a girl may music and when he just showing that place I'm not give up we're glad I'm not allowed us and finished on your hunting issue all but I'm also lament that they get out. It is located Khomeni callais aid to present to Brooklyn mocha at this Chris turner. But I'm him but but VW. Would bring in our political director Rick Klein there we clearly are hearing now from. Texas house Democrats who have left this state of Texas they're now Washington DC all in an attempt to block a Republican elections bill. It that's supposed to be voted on there in Texas. Rick we heard there from the chair of the Texas house Democratic Caucus Chris turner. Explaining that. Mosul there isn't 150 members in Texas house they need two thirds of them. To be president to be present to have a quorum to be able to hold a vote and in this case they have sent 57 letters. Requesting that their voting machines says 57 voting machines be locked up. So those members cannot register their preference on. Their presence for a quorum announced the vote can't be held so it is this is a deadlocked in Republicans have any way of getting around this. The outlook its map and Diane as long as the Democrats aren't there they can't move. Two to advance any legislation there are no options that Republicans could begin to exercise. A once it's obvious that there's not a quorum. They could San before those members of the members of the legislature to be arrested. The fact of their at a state complicates things I think it's unlikely that you have gotten Texas size of the state state officials some traveling to Washington DC or outside the state quarters frankly. And hauling them back but if indeed if they do return to the state at all that wouldn't Victor could trigger their arrest. Present balanced Barack and let's listen back into the conference right now. The forty plus members of the oldest and largest Latino legislative caucus in America which is the Mexican American legislative caucus annual she prominent members of our caucus standing with me today. Who have fought for voting rights over the decades. I just want to offer that at the outset of this legislative session. The process was poisoned and it was poisoned by a governor who defund in the legislative branch. In violation of both our state constitution which has very specific language about separation of powers and also. What has been developed under the jurisprudence of our US constitution when you start the process in such a core worst of way. When you say I am going to be the absolute ruler of the state of Texas and defund the legislative branch. You have poisoned the entire process and we as Democrats we were united. We said we are going to kill any un democratic efforts in the state legislature. And if that meant leaving the state we were going to do it. Now we eat we you have probably. Look long and hard at the legislation that has been offered. Just in recent times. And legislation that would make it harder for Texans. To exercise their freedom or over. Vote and the right to vote. And we're not doing this for Democrats were doing this for Republicans were doing this for independence we're doing this for north Texans in south Texans in east and west Texans were doing this for Catholics and Protestants anybody in the state of Texas. Who needs to exercise the right to vote should do so freely and we are not going to balk call. To the big lie in the state of Texas the big lie dead as resulting. Could had resulted in anti democratic legislation. Throughout. Out the United States we said no when the big lie came to that to the capitol in Texas and darkened our door we said no. During the regular session and we are saying no during the regular session we are. Are happy to work on bipartisan proposals that expand the right to vote. That make it. Easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state of Texas but that is not what we saw even at the outset of this process when non. Of the amendments offered by my colleagues were considered in committee. So we said and we we took the very difficult decision we are not we are not here smiling we are not spiking the ball we are not. Saying that we are happy. Where in fact you're sad for democracy in the state of Texas. And we took a solemn oath to protect the constitution. Of the United States and to protect the constitution of the state of Texas. And that is why we stand united before you here today pain preserving not only the democracy in Texas but the democracy of the United States thank you for your time here. Next I'd like to if she has arrived. Call up the chair. The vice chair rather the house Democratic Caucus Tony rose and in her absence I would then like to call represented a bread a bowers. My colleague from Dallas County welcome. Cook. Thank you chairman and she asked. Cloudy and dish thank you for all for being here today. I used to live here in Washington and then I worked like you fur. The pressed for PBS and WE TA and it is a crowd pleasing. Per moment to be back here with my colleagues as a member of the Texas house. We are here in DC. Our nation's capital because we want to protect the civil right to vote for millions of Texas. We were quite literally forced. To move and leave the state of Texas. We also know that we are living right now on borrowed time in Texas and and we can't stay here indefinitely. To run out the clock to stop Republican. And tie the voter bills. That's why we need congress to act now and pass the for the people act. Texas Democrats will use every sane. In our power to fight back but we need congress to act now. Burn up ten at this time cook I won't call up some good. Chairman turn their thank you. Thank you represent bowers on behalf of the Texas or black caucus chairman and Chia. After the makes America what serve caucus let let me now headed back over to our congressional leaders. Congressman BC and congressman docket. Coming she's kept suspicion totals will total sometimes that's she's just what. An error that everyone. If familiar with the Capitol Hill knows there's there's security protocols. We had a couple members get hung up representative. Tony rose is approaching. Tony is representative from Dallas. She serves as the first vice chair. The house Democratic Caucus and she's are dear friend and the leader in our caucus and I brought her up to to speak here. Subscription Tony rose. Moved him yeah thank you. You know Republicans have failed Texans. Sex is Republicans don't want free and fair elections. Pasadena that we could deliberate man aerials. Some voting to make it Martha Texas to Kansas a free. Safe and equally. Load. Has bid three. Is an attack on bonus freedoms. And democracy. It'll that lets all welcome its provisions remote. The B us has written makes it a lot of the Texas a vote. And easy upon doesn't call watches to harass and intimidate dollars. Greg rabbit wants the spotlight anywhere but on his stay here it's. Regan the system at tech in the very foundation of democracy and the rights of all Texans in the price of the GOP they would legislature. And if the press so wouldn't pay an audit that pet butch prompts. The crap out some. Sell the week. Can't really ish is so address and Texas. That great and it wants sets because. It exposes is weakness is. He has done nothing to put saying the at Joseph dean gray it even apt to 700. People that. This is negligence. On the recent when a storms but Democrats we stand ready I'll time. I'm so worked out real issues right thank you. Can the warrior from our congressional members again. It's smarter to introduce the dean the Texas house Democratic Caucus here with observers and Fred Thompson from Houston. I don't say it loud mouth here. I'm not up here to take a vacation in Washington DC. When asked look at the African American Museum mapped out about the struggle of black people bowed in this country to get their right to vote and I. And that right is sacred to Mac constituent that not represent back and Houston Texas right and I'm not inhibit cause I don't and let me just sitting. Carson and that the legislature. I'm not going to be sitting. In a sitting duck Ahmad iMac. I'm not going to be a hostage yeah. Got my go to Damascus Georgia bride to be stripped from them as we help out too long and too broad and this acting. And that was a Texan Colin Johnson president Lyndon B Johnson. Our prisons some 1986 it. That made sure that we are right to vote and those rights would not be infringed upon. But this madness ledger may have these are apparently and this innocent extension may act changed that looks idea. Jesus took to haven't. I'm meg sure. Everything it back and do that Mac constituents right would not be step on them yeah because of what they believe and there's a lot. Not. Sin yet saint and then tell the people of this country but yeah him. Can't they want out I'm not too. Atlanta bats are members of tigers to declare that that's going to be a difficult act to follow was gone all due respect to congressman decent congressman Doggett. Chris thank you very much was Thompson thank you very much and you know what I think about miss Thompson she didn't really tell you her entire story we served in the state legislature together. And when she was elected. To the state legislature it was really right after air. All of the civil rights bills of the 1960s were passed shortly thereafter when state legislators still had to be elected. Countywide. Where we were just getting rid of poll taxes and then the barriers. That made it harder for people to vote. And it's a shame that sit gang. In 2020. Whine that we are revisiting the past and that's exactly what we're doing it. If they tell you otherwise in their eyes all that's nothing anybody can do that that's that's not that legally the only he has. And they wouldn't be doing this if they didn't think it would have had negative outcome home particularly. Brown and black voters in the state of Texas and and the other states that are doing similar cell legislation. That's why as a member of congress southbound at the congressional voting rights caucus. Because I why because you could see these things for the last 101520 years starting test. Rear its ugly head again and you know what that. I want to be 100% clear. Now. Not later not sometime in the future now we need to pass the John Lewis voting rights act yes. To be signed into law and we also need to pass HR wind our citizens can't wait any longer. And I want to echo what our majority whip here in the US house Jim Cochran talked about when he mentioned up carve out yet. For those out for HR for the John Lewis voting rights act. If Mitch McConnell did a carve out for. Amy Tony Barrett then we ought to do a carve out for the black and brown people. That live in Texas and that live in Georgia that live in Florida that live and all these states that are trying to make it harder. For our constituents to exercise their right so vote. We need to get this done today. Time is of the essence we cannot wait states are going to start. Just ramp up these efforts were against Texas has called the the governor evidence called the legislature back in session to start working on these things you're going to see the most a racist redistricting. I that you've seen him since the voting rights out. Roading rights act outlaws. Things like Al. At large districts. And we. Need something to help protect the brave men and women that you ceased and then behind me here today that are risking. So much. For voting rights in this country. And before turn it over congressman docket. I just want Greg Abbott and Republican leaders in Texas. Florida Georgia and anywhere else to know that we are not. Going to stop. We are always going to pushing back against these sort of bigoted racist Jim Crow 2.0. Style voting laws when ever. You decide to bring them up congressman docket. Thank you mark. Thank you Chris and all of you who spoke I think controlled most of the focus around here these days is about infrastructure. And it's right that we should focus on crumbling bridges. But today we're here about something much more important and that is the infrastructure of democracy. About broken voting rights these courageous colleagues. Chose not to be accomplices by sitting at their desk and being steamroller to an Austin. It took courage to do what they're doing. I served also with dean since Prodi a Thompson at a time I was a killer bee went twelve of us chose to depart. And won a victory audit issue involving election integrity. They have a much bigger challenge. Because unlike the position we were in decades ago no matter what they do Greg Abbott in his grip of extremist will never change. What can change his right here in this building. And as dean Thompson mentioned what we really need today is eight the Lyndon Johnson moment yeah. We need the power of the presidency a great outline an opt bad in yesterday's post about other things president Biden to do. We need the president and the vice president at every Democrat in this senate working together to preserve American democracy. There is seldom live more that steak that's why they're here. Who we need to see and the administration. At in the senate the same courage. That these Texans have demonstrated. That Linda Johnson moment remember how difficult it was to pass over so much objection of voting rights act the 1965. When we gather Chris there and Austin. Losing Paige Johnson was one of our most powerful speakers telling about standing at the desk when president Johnson signed that voting rights act. We want to be standing there when a new voting rights act for this century is there and the rights that were struggled that so many allies were taken. So much courage was demonstrated our preserve the once again. I turn it back over to you for the questions and thank you very much for all that you have all of your colleagues are doing here today. We well how America. We like learned. We. OK. You can do need. He just been listening to Texas house Democrats explaining their side of why they decided to leave this state of Texas. In order to boycott an elections bill that Republicans errors are trying there's have to want to go back to our political director Rick Klein now. We're elicited taking questions actually let's let's listen in. This news federal voting rights legislation bills so it's. Different. Sir well democracies art and you know we're we are expected anything appear to be easy. The bat like we had productive meetings a few weeks ago those of us are here. As that is privileges fishers of us are brought some reinforcements this time. Fans. You know look after apple we were here. You saw all fifty Democrats in the US senate coalesced behind a version of HR one that was in between were not taken. Credit for that asserted that. Bette with the progress was made. Guys and and we think those discussions we had. Helped helped inform that discussion. And so now. As congressman dogged just said we really want drill down on the importance. The the democratic. Leaders Clyde burns comments about a carve out on the filibuster. With respect to voting rights mean if we did you know if you thank in this country BC to set if you can. I have a car route four. Right wing Supreme Court justice why can't you have a carve out to protect the very fundamentals of our democracy represented at. This. Governor having at Missouri said that work or precision made it clear that even if and inspiring and he's just gonna call another session so are you gonna keep on doing this over and over and over again. Don't we know that's exactly what is gonna do it we wait we went it is wild eyed wide open we know exactly what will happen. Rick Perry to the same thing many years ago in in in another. A similar situation. The so and so what what are messages is very simple terminology is at a minute ago our intent is to stay out and kill this bill this session. And use the intervening time I think twice for 25 days now. Or in a session to implore. That folks in this building behind us. To pass federal voting rights legislation to put voters in Texas and across the country. The Brunette at turner. With regards to Paul did you just said it's really more the Celtics again Willis in their in the Texas house Democrats talking about how they have left the state of Texas in order to boycott. Eight Republican Texas elections bill that's supposed to be voted on there in the state but they themselves admit they're on borrowed time here. They can't just stay out of the state forever and so they are now calling. On the US congress to pass federal elections legislation. To try to protect in their words protect the voters of Texas again let's bring in ABC's political director Rick Klein. Rick what exactly are they hoping to accomplish here what is it they want these federal elections bill to protect. Texans from. Yes so interesting Diane because I think this this dumb stunt than it is a stunt although it has real impact is designed a lot more that building behind them in the State Capitol 15100 miles away in Austin. Dignity and the law is almost certainly going to be changed eventually in Texas the ended Democrats is don't have the votes. This is not a pressure campaign on congress while Democrats still control all the house and the senate. Tax on a couple of pieces a legislation including the sweeping election reform bill which would mandate. Certain things around early voting around absentee ballot. Obligations and opportunities. I would also change through the structure of vote elections including public financing it's a sweeping set of reforms and the Democrats have put forward. Joseph Biden is behind. That did these Democrats that from Texas are now looking on congress to pass. Now the key thing is. They don't have anywhere near the votes they don't have the sixty votes to overcome a Republican filibuster they don't even at the fifty votes that would come with all of the Democrats united and they don't have unanimity talk among Democrats to change the senate rules so it's so interesting because this is about. Trying to direct the error ended the public attention. At that at the legislative body behind them at the back congress. A lot more than it is about anything going on the city taxes. N Rick we're hearing now that senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is set to meet with these Texas Democrats. But as you mention it's not like the US congress hasn't entertained. These bills before. Democrats on the federal level don't have the votes just like. Texas Democrats. Don't have the votes right now so can and this guru club's Texas leaders make a difference on the federal level and somehow get this over. The line and there in the US congress. The outlook the song from Hamilton have had if you don't have the votes are just as ringing in my head is that as they're talking here. It truly not having the votes comes down to only a very small handful of senators it may just be one or or maybe two. Senator Joseph Manchin from west Virginia's the one democratic center there who's not on board. For the so called for the people act senator cures this enemy is but she unimaginable say they won't change the senate rules to try to pass it so when you hear these. Lawmakers talking about carve outs. In its nuclear options like blowing up the filibuster they're trying to change the structure of the senate. To allow this to pass they're saying that if something is this important. That it affects the right to vote in the United States than it did this their filibuster should not be on the table separate from that trying to get. All fifty Democrats including senator mansion on board at 44 this is is part of the lobbying campaign. These lawmakers are going to be meeting not just with Schumer but also mansion last time some of the warrants how they didn't get that opportunity mansion says his door is always open he's still looking for compromise. But that is really just did that at the same time that these Republican legislatures are moving legislation including in Texas. The Democrats on Capitol Hill have not been able do the same their majorities are too narrow and they are are still some. Ideological policy differences of opinion inside the democratic conference that's blocking their united -- to move this forward. And Rick we know on the federal level senator Joseph mansion is just one one of the few who called for bipartisanship here in he has said that he won't. Support elections legislation that doesn't have. Bipartisan support meanwhile in taxes. A last night to representative Travis Carty a Republican there from Texas spoke to Lindsey Davis here on ABC news live. And he's essentially accusing the Texas Democrats of not even reading this bill which was revised from the last one they walked out on in May. You know and he's essentially saying if they took the time to actually read this building might find it's a lot more in here. That they can support so is there any chance of having this kind of bipartisanship. That. Some are calling for at some point down the line on these legislation either on the state level or on the federal level. Not now and he certainly at the state level the fact that these Democrats are here in Washington instead of in Austin. Five the State Capitol means that they're not part of those negotiations. And India looked expect that represented at his right they took out a couple of solved what Democrats use the most objectionable provisions including a provision that would have limited. The hours of early voting on Sundays which is typically been used by African American churches. The so called souls to the polls movement Cobb doubt would have been curtailed those limitations are gone now. But there are still lots of things in this dad would disproportionately impact voters of color. Including in the 24 hour drop boxes that Todd that the Houston. Area are used in the last election including. Setting it sending of absentee ballot applications to people haven't requested that be banned under this law there's also new newly empowered poll watchers who were partisans there. Appointed by state parties that they're gonna have more free reign at polling places. That could be your voter intimidation in the minds of these Democrats so I don't see how the Democrats would ever been on board for this bill though there were some changes that norm not insignificant. From the original drafts of the legislation as for the federal level. Mansion has been trying to do this but if you if you read did the any of the smoke signals that are coming out of Mitch McConnell office he doesn't want Republicans touching this debut. Bob they view this is a states rights issue they view this as states being able to craft their own laws. They don't believe that there needs to be any any real federal legislation on this and keep in mind that thing that's lurking around all this Diane the big lie. Whatever is said about the merits of some of these bills of the state or the federal level. This momentum has been sparked by the falsehoods the lies that president trumpet many of its supporters continue to perpetrate around the last election. Presidential former president is continuing to put out a steady stream of statements and in speeches. These from promoting the the falsehood that that did this election was somehow rigged and even the state like Texas which voted for trump. This is taken the kind of a Montrae. Type of five type of place in the minds of many Republicans many trump loyal Republicans and it is the inspiration. Even if not be the end of the pen behind the writing of the law that is that is behind this pushing up fifteen plus states so it's a limit voting rights going forward. I an ABC news political director Rick Klein Rick Ali great to have a thank you. Thank Stan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.