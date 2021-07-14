Transcript for Texas lawmakers pressure Congress as Biden renews calls for voting rights

And democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a Republican election bill are meeting with key senators today to demand they take action on federal voting rights legislation. President Biden spoke yesterday in Philadelphia blasting election bills being considered across the country. As quote the most dangerous threat to boating and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history. ABC's arrange shot is live at the Texas state house in Austin with the latest ties arena Texas State Senate. Just passed its version of the bill but the house doesn't have enough members present now to move forward with a vote so now what. Hi Diane that's right to the senate can go along with business as normal but the house and that eased that means they can't pass any laws right now. So let's just a waiting game yet democratic lawmakers in DC right now there's no intention of them coming back any time soon. To this moment we're waiting but look we've been here before back in 2003. He died democratic lawmakers leave this state back then as well they went to Oklahoma. But at some point they have to come back to this state and at that point they ended up having to vote on that bill the time it was that redistricting. And the Republicans got their bill pat. West. Now. The Texas house Republicans meanwhile did approve an arrest warrant to bring house Democrats who fled the state back to the state house. For this special session one represented eBay and shared a video. She says the moment a house sergeant entered her office looking to arrestor. Only she wasn't fair her staff was so. What happens when these lawmakers do come back to Texas. Yet see you heard exactly what Abbott said the look he doesn't actually had the power to make these arrests and that power lies with the speaker of the house. He can come held these members to come back. I sat down with him yesterday we spoke at length. And he told me in that he has no intention of making any arrest right now take a listen to what he sent. I don't claim to put anyone in handcuffs I think that. That the Texas house is is above that but at the same time. This a constitutional. Responsibility and you took an oath of office and under the house rules if it comes to an arrest warrant. This is civil restaurant they have an issue the passes the first time we've done this spectre of bodily as an income that I think I think my colleagues will show up for work. Hopefully sooner rather than later. Happened to constituents and the one who demand their presence. But they still with the speaker of the house is doing is he's handing out hall passes right now I saw one of them yesterday you basically need windows still leave the chamber and then to come back. So right now and then actually. Please go back to 2003. And that's I didn't know the numbers were arrested back and then as well and of course think about still indicating that's not gonna happen this time either. And during the Democrats who went to Washington easier meeting the key senators and pushing them to support federal voting rights bill so what's the latest. On the effort in Washington any chance they actually get this done. See heard Biden yesterday he spoke at length about democracy spoke gambling that the bill that he wants to pass when it comes to voting rights. But he didn't mention one word the entire time he didn't say the word. Filibuster. And that is something that have to be changed in order for Biden's federal bill actually passed there's no indication right now because of the hold out of two senators. And that will actually changed so at this moment. These democratic lawmakers are in DC they're making their push and there are making their case. But Biden and these two senators are holding out on this very key issue that could actually able this bill to pass a federal level. Already arranged in Austin, Texas thanks during.

