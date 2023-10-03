On track to break record, TSA intercepts nearly 20 guns per day at airports

TSA is intercepting nearly 20 guns per day at checkpoints nationwide, putting the agency on track to break its annual firearms record, the agency told ABC exclusively.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live