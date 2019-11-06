Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Tree planted by Trump, Macron at WH has died
Sidney Kimmel of the five big in the US and France. An out on the so called friendship tree planted by president from and Emanuel mask found at the White House. Last year has died crone said the vote showed the tenacity of the friendship between the nations reports say it died as the leaders met during. RIPs. In.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:22","description":"The oak tree sapling, imported from France's Belleau Wood forest, was planted by the two presidents last year as a representation of the two nations' friendship.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63626131","title":"Tree planted by Trump, Macron at WH has died","url":"/Politics/video/tree-planted-trump-macron-wh-died-63626131"}