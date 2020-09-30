Transcript for Trump and Biden face off on protests and Black Lives Matter

There has been a dramatic increase in homicides in America this summer, particularly and you often blame that on democratic mayors and dumbic governors, but in fact, there have been equivalent spikes in republican-led cities like Tulsa and ft. Worth. So, the question is, is this really a party issue? I think it's a party issue. You can bring in a couple of examples, but if you look at Chicago, what's going on in Chicago, where 53 people before shot and eight died. Shot. If you look at New York, where it's going up like nobody's ever seen anything, the numbers are going up 100, 150, 200 -- Republican cities. He doesn't want to say law and order because he can't, because he'll lose his radical left supporters. If he ever got to run this country and they ran it the way he would want to run it, we would have our suburbs would be gone -- our suburbs would be gone and you would see problems -- He wouldn't know a suburb unless he took a wrong turn. Wait a minute. I was raised in the suburbs. This is not 1950. All these dog whistles on racism don't work anybody. Suburbs are by and large integrated. People driving their kids to soccer practice, black and white and hispanic in the same car as there have been any time in the past. What really is a threat to the suburbs and his safety, his failure to deal with covid. His failure to deal with the environment. They're being blooded, they're being burned out because his refusal to do anything. That's why the suburbs are in trouble. I want to talk about this issue of law and order, though, and in the joint recommendation that came from the biden/bernie Sanders task force, you talked about, quote, reimagining policing. First of all, what is reimagining policing mean and do you support -- It means. If I might finish the question. Do you support the black lives matter call for community control of policing? Look. What I support is the police having the opportunity to deal with the problems they face. And I'm totally opposed to defunding the police officers. As a matter of fact, local police. The only one defunding in his budget calls for a $400 million cut in local law enforcement assistance. They need more assistance. They need, when they show up for a 911 call to have a psychologist to keep them from having to use force and be able to talk people down. We have to have community policing like we had before, where the officers get to know the people in the communities. That's when crime went down. It didn't go up, it went down. And so, we have to be -- That's not what they're talking about. He's talking about defunding the police. That's not true. He has no law enforcement support. That's not true. Almost nothing. Who do you have? Name one group that supports you. Name one group that came out and supported you. Go ahead. Thank you, we have time. We don't have time to do anything -- folks -- Name one law enforcement group that came out -- Gentlemen, I'm going to take back the moderator's role and I want to get to another subject, which is the issue of protests. In many cities, they have turned violent. In Portland, Oregon, especially, we had more than 100 straight days of protests, which I think you would agree, you talk about peaceful protest, many of those turned into riots. Mr. Vice president, you say that people who commit crimes should be held accountable. The question I have, though, is, as the democratic nominee and earlier tonight, you said that you are the domdemocratic party right now, have you ever called the democratic mayor of Portland or the democratic governor of Oregon and said, hey, you got to stop this, bring in the national Guard, do whatever it takes, but stop the days and months of violence in Portland? I don't hold public office now. I am a former vice president. I've made it clear, I've made it clear in my public statements that the violence should be prosecuted. It should be prosecuted. Anyone who xhiflt scommits -- You never called for the leaders in Portland and in Oregon to bring in the national Guard and knock off 100 days of riots. They can, in fact, take care of it, if he would just stay out of the way. Oh, really? Oh really? I sent in -- Sir, I asked him a question. Kill the young man in the middle of the street, they shot him. President trump -- president trump -- They sent in the U.S. Marshals they took care of business. By the way, you know, his own former spokesperson said, you know, riots and chaos and violence help his cause. That's what this is all about. I don't know who said that. I do. Who. I think -- kellyanne Conway. I don't think she said that. All right, here's the point. The point is that he wants to rile everything up. He doesn't want to calm things down. Instead of talking to people, let's get everybody together, figure out how to deal with this, he just pours gasoline on the fire. Constantly. Every single solitary time. And to end this, button up this segment, I'm going to give you a minute to answer, sir. You have criticized -- I have to answer his statement. You have repeatedly -- Wait one second. No, you've been talking back and forth. I'm asking you -- I would love to end it. If you want to switch seats, we can do that -- We send in the national Guard, it would be over. Okay. But they don't want to accept the National Guard. You have repeatedly criticized the vice presidentcifically calling out antifa and other left wing extremist groups but are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence at a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland. Are you prepared -- Do it. Go ahead, sir. I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing. Not from the right wing. So what are you saying? I'm willing to do anything -- I want to see peace. Then do it, sir. Say it, do it, say it. Do you want to call him -- what do you want to call them. White supremacists. The proud boys. Proud boys, stand back and stand by, but I'll tell you what, I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right wing -- His own FBI director said the left -- Go ahead, sir. Ante that is an idea, not an organization. Not -- that's what his FBI -- his FBI director said. Gentlemen -- No, we're done, sir.

