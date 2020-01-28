Trump details new peace plan for Middle East

More
The president held a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce the plan.
15:03 | 01/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump details new peace plan for Middle East

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"15:03","description":"The president held a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce the plan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68590247","title":"Trump details new peace plan for Middle East","url":"/Politics/video/trump-details-peace-plan-middle-east-68590247"}