Transcript for Trump escalates feud with California Democrat Maxine Waters

The verbal battle between the president and democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters is raising more questions. About a loss of civility in our politics waters says a president has mischaracterized. Her recent comments. About harassing trump administration officials. Well here's what she said in her own words. All the California Democrat isn't getting much support from congressional democratic leaders senator Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer is now denouncing what waters said. No one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That's not right. That's not American. The president responded calling the waters an extraordinarily. Low IQ person and warning. Be careful what you wish for he also claimed waters called for harming trump supporters. Last night waters said she hasn't called for anyone being harmed and she said that she believes in peaceful protest.

