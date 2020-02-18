Transcript for Trump grants clemency to Rod Blagojevich, Michael Milken and Bernard Kerik

Yes we have committed this sentence of Rod Blagojevich he's served eight years in jail. A long time men I watched his life on television. I don't know him very well liked that a public eye views on for a short while at the apprentice years ago. They've like a very nice person don't know but he had served eight years in jail. As a long time ago. Many people disagree with the sentence is that democratic that a Republican. It was a prosecution by the same people call me Fitzpatrick estate group. Very far from his children. They're growing older they're good guys go validate rarely get to see their father outside of an art beautiful. I saw that and I did give you this. Will be able to go back on what this family of this city eight years in jail that was it tremendously powerful. Ridiculous sentence mind. Heartening. I just part Verity. A man who had many recommendations from. A lot of good it would get out oftentimes pretty much all the time I really realized the recommendations of people that. Know them we have thirty we have Mike they'll get news got around it done an incredible job there. The world. With a well it does raise their joint kids he's done this. He suffered greatly. He paid a big price paid a very tough right but he's done an incredible. These people that. Yet to see the recommendation that reliant record date. Hardin Rogers. I haven't given it any thought in the meantime he's going through a process. But I think he's been treated very unfairly.

