Trump was ‘very happy’ with Walz’s handling of George Floyd protests in 2020

Despite his allies’ claims that Walz let rioters burn Minneapolis, Trump told a group of governors in June 2020 that he was “very happy” with the governor’s handling of protests.

August 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live