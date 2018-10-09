Transcript for Trump pushes back again on Woodward book before release date

President trump continues to tweak his frustrations with the upcoming book fear trump in the White House in its author Bob Woodward writing that he quotes. Is a liar who is like a Dem operative prior to the mid terms he was caught cool even by NBC. Following this moment on The Today Show. Mostly anonymous sources. In here why should people trust you yeah John Kelly now says. That never happened I didn't say Jim Mattis another person quoted as saying the president's understanding it's like a fifth or sixth grader he comes out subsequently said. I didn't say it are they lock it. They are not telling that truth. And as the White House continues to seek LB author of the anonymous New York Times op Ed vice president pens on Foxit. He's ready to take a lie detector test to prove he and his staff had nothing to do with it I would agree to taken in a heart beat the backdrop for all of this the upcoming mid term elections Republicans greasing for a potential loss of seats and former president Barack Obama making his way back on to the campaign trail. For his fellow Democrats we have a chance to restore some sanity in our politics. And. And both president will be out on the campaign trail this week President Obama in Ohio on Thursday and the very next day we'll see president trumped in Mississippi. Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.