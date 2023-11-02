Vivek Ramaswamy pitches himself as political outsider candidate

2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy talks about his role as a political outsider and why he is going all-in in Iowa.

November 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live