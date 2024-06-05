Witness testimony underway in Hunter Biden gun trial

Hunter Biden's former girlfriend Zoe Kestan took the stand while prosecutors added new pictures of Hunter Biden into evidence. ABC News' Olivia Rubin reports.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live