New York and Connecticut projected to be won by Biden

More
Joe Biden is projected to win New York’s 29 and Connecticut’s seven electoral votes.
0:19 | 11/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York and Connecticut projected to be won by Biden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Joe Biden is projected to win New York’s 29 and Connecticut’s seven electoral votes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74006747","title":"New York and Connecticut projected to be won by Biden","url":"/Politics/video/york-connecticut-projected-won-biden-74006747"}