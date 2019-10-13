Athlete becomes 1st to run marathon under 2 hours

Eliud Kipchoge bested the two hour mark by 20 seconds for a final time of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.
Transcript for Athlete becomes 1st to run marathon under 2 hours
