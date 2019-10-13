-
Now Playing: Athlete becomes 1st to run marathon under 2 hours
-
Now Playing: Best tips to keep skin glowing as temperatures drop
-
Now Playing: GMA's Taste Test Touchdown for College Game Day
-
Now Playing: Should expectant parents sign a baby prenuptial agreement?
-
Now Playing: Students in one Dallas elementary school rap their way through class
-
Now Playing: Vote for Disney and Points of Light Volunteer Family of the Year
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old waits outside each day to hug sister
-
Now Playing: 10 boooo-tiful Halloween nail art ideas to try this season
-
Now Playing: Halloween Wars with Michael, Sara and Keke
-
Now Playing: SSK Fishbowl Friday: Do you like to eat alone?
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old girl in awe of the Hulk transformation
-
Now Playing: How one couple helps foster siblings stay together
-
Now Playing: Vote for Disney and Points of Light Volunteer Family of the Year
-
Now Playing: Woman says micro-dosing marijuana makes her a better mom
-
Now Playing: 'Weed moms' are the new 'wine moms'
-
Now Playing: Golden Retriever does not want to leave the pet store
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran team up to mark World Mental Health Day
-
Now Playing: The viral fridge hacks you need to know
-
Now Playing: Pee Wee football player gives larger-than-life pep talk
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ celebrates National Love Your Hair Day