Transcript for Brown accuser to meet with NFL, wanted settlement

The woman accusing patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of rape is expected to meet with NFL investigators today. Amid news of a recently rejected settlement offer. Brittany Taylor civil suit claims she was raped and sexually assaulted ABC news has learned just days before the lawsuit was filed. Brown rejected a two million dollar settlement offer. A source says Taylor was initially asked for a ten notre initially asked for ten million brown denies the accusations meanwhile in his post game. For the patriots and browns scored a touchdown he refused to comment about the Taylor case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.