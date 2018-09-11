Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 15, 2007

Baseball's greatest home run hitter has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he lied. When he said under oath that he did not use steroids or other performance enhancing drugs. Reaction has been swift even President Bush was said to be very disappointed in a White House spokesperson called it a sad day for baseball. Our senior law and justice correspondent Jim Ayala joins me tonight. Jim Charlie today the federal prosecutor in San Francisco put into words what most baseball fans believe accusing Barry Bonds home run champ. Of testing positive for steroids and then lying about. Barry Bonds had his greatest moment on August 7 of this year. Number 756. Breaking baseball's greatest record. More home runs than anyone ever more than Aron more than Ruth. But since then the news has not been good for Barry Bonds' first the giants said they don't want him back for next season. And now the crippling blow. Indictment by the feds and in black and white the official accusation of what many in baseball have long suspected at the greatest home run hitter of the mall. She'd paragraph nine of the indict. Evidence was obtained including positive tests for the presence of anabolic steroids and other performance enhancing substances for bonds. Bonds is not criminally charged with using steroids he's accused of lying about it to the grand jury a serious felony. Paragraph eleven of the indictment says bonds did make false declarations. Bonds has always denied he used steroids. Test in every day and continues to. And before the grand jury the indictment says bonds was asked by the prosecutor. Did you ever take any steroids bonds answered not that I know. If he goes down on yeah. It's Waltz with ramifications. Bonds' attorney John Burris told ABC news late today. That he is surprise there is an indictment quote unless there's evidence that I am not aware of I never thought there was enough evidence to get a conviction. If convicted bonds could have that we face thirty years in prison but that's highly unlikely he would be a first time offender and a sentence again if proven would likely be measured in years not decades. So he's charged with line. But also this indictment says that he tested positive for using steroids do we know win the student NTELOS when he got it says. An indictment says that he started testing positive. In 2001. And just before 2001 that's the year that he broke the all time record hitting 73 home runs here. All right Jim of all the reporting on. As the president's a spokesperson said a said day for baseball.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.