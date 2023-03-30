‘MLB The Show’ knocks it out of the park with Negro Leagues mode

The Negro Leagues are coming to "MLB The Show 23," including icons like Jackie Robinson and Satchel Page – and superstars you may have never heard of. Kyra Phillips reports.

March 30, 2023

